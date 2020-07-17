(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russia has expressed at various levels concern and regret that Kiev is not complying with the Minsk agreements, which does not bring the settlement in Donbas closer to reality, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"You know that at various levels we have already expressed our concern and regret that Kiev further fails to fulfill the provisions of the Minsk agreements," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that to give impetus to the implementation of the agreements, the leaders of the Normandy Four group gathered in Paris and adopted new accords following the meeting, with which none are being complied.

"And, of course, this does not bring us closer to the settlement of the situation in southeastern Ukraine," Peskov said.

In addition, the official said that Kiev's refusal to implement the Minsk agreements might affect the prospects for a settlement in Donbas. In particular, Moscow is significantly alarmed by the statements from Ukrainian authorities that "the Minsk set of measures is no longer relevant, that it needs to be revised, it needs to be replaced with some other, more modern document."

At the same time, Kiev refuses to meet with representatives of Donetsk and Luhansk, which is essential if Ukraine seeks to revise the agreements, the spokesman added.

Peskov also stated that Russia did not interpret the Minsk agreements, since all points are clearly written in them, adding that it is Kiev that attempts to interpret the accords.

To encourage the implementation of the agreement, Moscow continues to cooperate with Germany and France, Peskov said.

"Russia continues a consistent line aimed at ensuring that all countries ” by all countries, we mean us, Berlin and Paris ” use their share of influence on their Ukrainian colleagues in order to prompt them to implement the obligations that they have undertaken under the Minsk set of measures," the spokesman added.

The conflict in Ukraine began in 2014, when the army launched an offensive against the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, referred to together as Donbas, after they proclaimed independence from Kiev. Their decision came in response to what they consider to have been a coup in Kiev that toppled the old government in February of that year.

In February 2015, the warring parties signed a set of agreements in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, hence their name, with the mediation of the so-called Normandy Four group, comprising France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. The agreements stipulate that Kiev and Donbas maintain a ceasefire, pull forces from the contact line, set up safety zones, amnesty, and resume the economic opportunities and social benefits of Donbas residents, as well as for Ukraine to carry out constitutional reforms that will decentralize power and give parts of Donetsk and Luhansk a special status.

On December 9, 2019, the Normandy group adopted a joint communique in Paris at their first summit in three years, also reaching an agreement to meet in Berlin in four months to continue efforts toward Donbas peace. The communique affirmed the Minsk accords as the basis for the crisis settlement, envisioned the separation of forces in three new locations across Donbas, and also called for a ceasefire. However, the summit has not been held yet, including due to the global coronavirus pandemic.