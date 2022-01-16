UrduPoint.com

Peskov Says Russia Has Nothing To Do With Reported Cyber Attacks Against Ukraine

January 16, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Claims of Russian involvement in the recent cyber attacks against Ukrainian government websites are groundless, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria.

"We have nothing to do with it. And Russia has nothing to do with these cyber attacks. We have heard accusations against Russia ...not a proof was presented and we consider it a continuation of another unproven accusation against Russia. We are nearly accustomed to the fact that Ukrainians are blaming everything on Russia, even their bad weather," Peskov told Zakaria, as seen in a preview of the interview released by The Hill on Saturday.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Friday that the ministry's websites and those of several other government agencies were down due to malicious cyber activities. The website of the education Ministry displayed a message about an alleged leak of Ukrainians' personal data.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN on Friday that this was "a relatively unsophisticated attack" and Washington believed that some of the claims made on the Ukrainian government websites when they were hacked were far-fetched.

