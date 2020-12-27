Peskov Says Russian COVID-19 Vaccines Faced Fierce Unfair Competition

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 27 (Sputnik) - Russia faced massive attacks by unscrupulous competitors against its COVID-19 vaccines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that cooperation between countries in the production of vaccines should be completely depoliticized.

"Unfortunately, we have encountered quite massive manifestations of unfair competition. Let's recall the attacks that took place against Sputnik [V vaccine].

Absolutely frantic. Obviously, there was no sign of cooperation there," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"But now, when Sputnik has indeed become one of the most demanded vaccines in the world, these attacks are not so effective anymore," the spokesman added.

Peskov stressed that "from the very beginning, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said that all countries should demonstrate the most responsible behavior in terms of vaccine production, in terms of sharing this vaccine."