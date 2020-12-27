UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peskov Says Russian COVID-19 Vaccines Faced Fierce Unfair Competition

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Peskov Says Russian COVID-19 Vaccines Faced Fierce Unfair Competition

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 27 (Sputnik) - Russia faced massive attacks by unscrupulous competitors against its COVID-19 vaccines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that cooperation between countries in the production of vaccines should be completely depoliticized.

"Unfortunately, we have encountered quite massive manifestations of unfair competition. Let's recall the attacks that took place against Sputnik [V vaccine].

Absolutely frantic. Obviously, there was no sign of cooperation there," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"But now, when Sputnik has indeed become one of the most demanded vaccines in the world, these attacks are not so effective anymore," the spokesman added.

Peskov stressed that "from the very beginning, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said that all countries should demonstrate the most responsible behavior in terms of vaccine production, in terms of sharing this vaccine."

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin December All From

Recent Stories

ADGM Completes 2020 with notable achievements, gro ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Customs gets GInI Innovation Lab Accreditati ..

1 hour ago

DHA signs MoU with Gulf Medical University

1 hour ago

First ship unloads at new Khalifa Port’s South Q ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 28,284 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UAE Attorney-General prohibits posting of video of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.