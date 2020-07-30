Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, in comments on the blocking of broadcaster Tsargrad's channel on YouTube, that Russian media should not be dependent on western platforms that provide no guarantees and observe no rules

On Tuesday, YouTube blocked the account of the Russian conservative website, Tsargrad, and the Tsargrad broadcaster, after which the publication announced its intention to go to court. Tsargrad also drew attention to the blocking of the YouTube account of the Dvuglaviy Orel ("Two-Headed Eagle") publication. Tsargrad and Dvuglaviy Orel are both led by entrepreneur Konstantin Malofeev.

"The way out here is not to depend on western platforms. Any western platform is a private platform that can throw you out along with your account any second. There are no rules here � no guarantees and no rules. And all these resources should be treated as resources with a low degree of trust," Peskov told reporters.

Russia's Permanent Mission to the OSCE called the blocking of Tsargrad's channel on YouTube a cleansing of the media scene by US-controlled internet platforms and a gross violation of international obligations. At the same time, the Foreign Ministry called rights defenders' attention to YouTube's "political censorship" following the blocking.