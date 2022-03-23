Peskov Says Russian Military Does Not Strike Civilian Targets, Goal Not to Occupy Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the Russian military is not striking civilian targets in Ukraine and has no plans to occupy the country.

"The Russian military is not hitting civilian targets," Peskov said during an interview with CNN.

Some of the goals of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine include demilitarizing the country and eliminating extremist battalions,

Russia also aims to ensure Ukraine becomes a neutral country and acknowledge the fact that Crimea is part of Russia and that the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DNR and LNR) are independent states.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after DNR and LNR requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. Several days into the operation, the Defense Ministry said the Ukrainian troops are using terrorist methods, such as shielding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.