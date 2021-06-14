(@FahadShabbir)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that journalists of certain US media outlets would be able to attend Russian President Vladimir Putin's solo press conference after his meeting with US President Joe Biden in Geneva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that journalists of certain US media outlets would be able to attend Russian President Vladimir Putin's solo press conference after his meeting with US President Joe Biden in Geneva.

"Some will attend," Peskov said.

The US-Russia summit will be held in Geneva on Wednesday.