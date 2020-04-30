MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RTVI broadcaster he is sure that Russia's official statistics on the COVID-19 epidemic are not underreported.

"Yes, I am sure," Peskov said, answering the question whether he is sure that the official figures were relevant.

"Of course, there can be some differences in figures provided by different agencies, this cannot be ruled out. But, of course, I trust [the official figures] and believe that there are no reasons to mistrust them," the Kremlin spokesman added.