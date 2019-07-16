UrduPoint.com
Peskov Says There Are No Plans For Meeting Between Putin And Moldovan President July 17

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 04:32 PM

The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moldovan leader Igor Dodon is not in the plans for July 17, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moldovan leader Igor Dodon is not in the plans for July 17, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Dodon said earlier that on July 17 he intended to go to Russia to discuss with the authorities and the management of energy giant Gazprom a discount on gas.

"No. There are no plans [for the meeting on July 17]," Peskov said.

