Peskov Says There Are No Signals That Russia Sanctions May Be Eased

Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:40 AM

Peskov Says There Are No Signals That Russia Sanctions May Be Eased

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) There are currently no signals that Russia sanctions may be eased by the Western countries, and this issue is not discussed by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the talks with foreign partners, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RTVI broadcaster.

"There are no such signals. The Russian party never touches upon the issues related to the sanctions, and the Russian president never touches upon the matter related to the sanctions during the dialogue with his vis-a-vis," Peskov said.

