Peskov Says Unaware About Alleged Russian Ship Probing Nord Streams Incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that he was unaware about a ship under the Russian flag, which allegedly arrived in the economic zone of Sweden near the damaged Nord Stream pipelines.

Earlier, the Swedish media reported that a ship under the Russian flag had allegedly arrived in the economic zone of Sweden, where the branches of the Nord Streams were damaged.

"You know, I don't have information on this. Here I just don't know what kind of vessel it is and what actions are being carried out there. I can't answer you," Peskov said, answering whether the appearance of such a vessel meant that Russia had launched its own investigation into what happened at the Nord Streams.