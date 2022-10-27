UrduPoint.com

Peskov Says Unaware About Alleged Russian Ship Probing Nord Streams Incident

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Peskov Says Unaware About Alleged Russian Ship Probing Nord Streams Incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that he was unaware about a ship under the Russian flag, which allegedly arrived in the economic zone of Sweden near the damaged Nord Stream pipelines.

Earlier, the Swedish media reported that a ship under the Russian flag had allegedly arrived in the economic zone of Sweden, where the branches of the Nord Streams were damaged.

"You know, I don't have information on this. Here I just don't know what kind of vessel it is and what actions are being carried out there. I can't answer you," Peskov said, answering whether the appearance of such a vessel meant that Russia had launched its own investigation into what happened at the Nord Streams.

Related Topics

Russia Nord Sweden Media

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

16 minutes ago
 Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

2 hours ago
 "Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting ..

"Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting him behind closed doors in ni ..

2 hours ago
 PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

4 hours ago
 Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illega ..

Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmi ..

4 hours ago
 Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered tod ..

Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered today

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.