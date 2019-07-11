UrduPoint.com
Peskov Says Unaware Of Employment Status Of Detained Aide Of Ural Presidential Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that he did not have any information about the reported exclusion of official Alexander Vorobyov, who had been detained on suspicion of high treason, from the list of aides to the Russian presidential envoy in the Ural Federal District, adding that this information required being verified.

Vorobyov's detention was announced by the Russian Federal Security Service on July 5. The official has since been placed in custody in a Moscow detention facility.

Znak.com news portal reported, citing sources, that the aide could have handed over important data from the Russian Security Council meetings to Poland.

"I do not have this information. I need to check it ... People of this level are not appointed by a presidential decree. Every day, as you understand, many-many changes [are being made] within the ranks," Peskov said.

The spokesman said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the case.

