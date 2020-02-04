UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peskov Says Uzbek President's Visit To Moscow Not Planned For Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 03:45 PM

Peskov Says Uzbek President's Visit to Moscow Not Planned for Wednesday

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will not be visiting Moscow on February 5, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that media claiming otherwise had the wrong information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will not be visiting Moscow on February 5, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that media claiming otherwise had the wrong information.

In late December, Uzbek First Deputy Foreign Minister Ilhomjon Nematov told Sputnik that Mirziyoyev's next visit to Russia was tentatively planned for February 5.

"It [Mirziyoyev's visit] was not planned for February 5. No, there were no such plans, so there is nothing to delay. This is wrong information," Peskov said, when asked whether the Uzbek president's visit to Moscow had been postponed to a later date.

A number of Russian and Uzbek media outlets reported earlier this week that Mirziyoyev's visit had been canceled over Tashkent's alleged reluctance to join the Eurasian Economic Union.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Tashkent February December Media

Recent Stories

Zayed University includes &#039;Master of Islamic ..

2 minutes ago

Zayed University includes &#039;Master of Islamic ..

3 minutes ago

HIV drugs touted as weapon in war on coronavirus

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister leaves for home after completing vi ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korean 'mask hoarders' threatened with jail

2 minutes ago

Talks on Political Track of Libyan Settlement May ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.