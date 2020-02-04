Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will not be visiting Moscow on February 5, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that media claiming otherwise had the wrong information

In late December, Uzbek First Deputy Foreign Minister Ilhomjon Nematov told Sputnik that Mirziyoyev's next visit to Russia was tentatively planned for February 5.

"It [Mirziyoyev's visit] was not planned for February 5. No, there were no such plans, so there is nothing to delay. This is wrong information," Peskov said, when asked whether the Uzbek president's visit to Moscow had been postponed to a later date.

A number of Russian and Uzbek media outlets reported earlier this week that Mirziyoyev's visit had been canceled over Tashkent's alleged reluctance to join the Eurasian Economic Union.