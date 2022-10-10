UrduPoint.com

Peskov Says Wrong To Speculate On Crimean Bridge Terror Act In Context Of Nuclear Doctrine

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Peskov Says Wrong to Speculate on Crimean Bridge Terror Act in Context of Nuclear Doctrine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Speculations as to whether the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge falls under the scope of Russia's nuclear doctrine are an incorrect way of putting the question, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Sunday.

"No.

You are putting the question wrong," Peskov said when asked if a recent announcement that the Crimean Bridge blast was aimed at destroying Russia's critical civilian infrastructure means that Russia may deploy its nuclear capabilities and if this terrorist act falls under the national nuclear doctrine.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Russian investigative chief Alexander Bastrykin and called the explosion on the Crimean Bridge "a terrorist attack aimed at destroying critical civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation."

