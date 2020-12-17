UrduPoint.com
Peskov: Speaking About Safronov's Case, Putin Relied On His Own Information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking about the details of the case of ex-journalist Ivan Safronov, relied on his own data, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

During the annual press conference, Putin again said that Safronov was being tried not for journalistic activities, but for the period of his work as an aide to Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin.

Putin has said that last week, but Roscosmos then said the treason charges against Safronov concerned the time before he started work for the state corporation.

"He relied on his own data, so I just can't [comment] now," Peskov told reporters.

He suggested that this may be linked to the military-industrial commission.

"We need to clarify it, I will definitely clarify," Peskov promised.

