Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements calling on NATO to launch preemptive strikes against Russia cannot be left without a reaction from the US, the UK and EU countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements calling on NATO to launch preemptive strikes against Russia cannot be left without a reaction from the US, the UK and EU countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlier, Zelenskyy, speaking at Australia's Lowy Institute via video link, said that NATO should launch "preemptive" strikes on Russia, and not "wait for Russia's nuclear strikes."

"They (Zelenskyy's statements) cannot be left without some kind of reaction from the states I mentioned (the US, the UK and EU countries)," Peskov said.