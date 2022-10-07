UrduPoint.com

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members To React To Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes On Russia

Published October 07, 2022

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes on Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements calling on NATO to launch preemptive strikes against Russia cannot be left without a reaction from the US, the UK and EU countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlier, Zelenskyy, speaking at Australia's Lowy Institute via video link, said that NATO should launch "preemptive" strikes on Russia, and not "wait for Russia's nuclear strikes."

"They (Zelenskyy's statements) cannot be left without some kind of reaction from the states I mentioned (the US, the UK and EU countries)," Peskov said.

