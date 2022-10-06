All countries of the world, primarily the United States and the United Kingdom, should pay attention to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements about a "preemptive strike" against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) All countries of the world, primarily the United States and the United Kingdom, should pay attention to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements about a "preemptive strike" against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlier, Zelenskyy, speaking at Australia's Lowy Institute via video link, said that NATO should launch "preemptive" strikes on Russia, and not "wait for Russia's nuclear strikes."

"This is the statement of President Zelenskyy that all countries of the world should pay attention to. Especially the United States, the United Kingdom, the EU countries should pay attention to this statement by Zelenskyy.

First of all, the first two," Peskov said.

The US and the UK actually direct the actions of Kiev, and therefore they should be held responsible for Zelenskyy's statements, Peskov stressed.

"These countries de facto direct, manage activities and talk about intentions to defend (Kiev) to the very end. Therefore, it is they who are responsible and should be held accountable for the actions and statements of this person and this regime," Peskov said