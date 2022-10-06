UrduPoint.com

Peskov Urges World To Pay Attention To Zelenskyy's Call For 'Preemptive' Strike On Russia

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Peskov Urges World to Pay Attention to Zelenskyy's Call for 'Preemptive' Strike on Russia

All countries of the world, primarily the United States and the United Kingdom, should pay attention to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements about a "preemptive strike" against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) All countries of the world, primarily the United States and the United Kingdom, should pay attention to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements about a "preemptive strike" against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlier, Zelenskyy, speaking at Australia's Lowy Institute via video link, said that NATO should launch "preemptive" strikes on Russia, and not "wait for Russia's nuclear strikes."

"This is the statement of President Zelenskyy that all countries of the world should pay attention to. Especially the United States, the United Kingdom, the EU countries should pay attention to this statement by Zelenskyy.

First of all, the first two," Peskov said.

The US and the UK actually direct the actions of Kiev, and therefore they should be held responsible for Zelenskyy's statements, Peskov stressed.

"These countries de facto direct, manage activities and talk about intentions to defend (Kiev) to the very end. Therefore, it is they who are responsible and should be held accountable for the actions and statements of this person and this regime," Peskov said

Related Topics

NATO World Australia Russia Nuclear Kiev United Kingdom United States All

Recent Stories

Cricket: India v South Africa 1st ODI scores

Cricket: India v South Africa 1st ODI scores

1 minute ago
 Milky Way weighs less than previously thought : St ..

Milky Way weighs less than previously thought : Study

1 minute ago
 Dead body found after 44 days

Dead body found after 44 days

3 minutes ago
 CP&WB chairperson congratulates newly elected stud ..

CP&WB chairperson congratulates newly elected students council

3 minutes ago
 UK offers APTMA of environmental-friendly producti ..

UK offers APTMA of environmental-friendly production

3 minutes ago
 Saturday Rail Strike to Severely Limit Services Ac ..

Saturday Rail Strike to Severely Limit Services Across UK - Rail Operator

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.