UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Primaries - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:30 AM

Pete Buttigieg Drops Out of Democratic Presidential Primaries - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Democrat Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the presidential primaries following Joe Biden's victory in the South Carolina primary, CNBC reports.

Buttigieg's aid told CNBC on Saturday afternoon that the former mayor is flying to South Bend to make the announcement.

Buttigieg finished fourth in the South Carolina Primary and third in the Nevada caucuses.

Related Topics

South Bend

Recent Stories

No recorded coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia: Spo ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in 51st Regional Meeting of Direc ..

4 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

5 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab I ..

5 hours ago

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.