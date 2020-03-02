Pete Buttigieg Drops Out of Democratic Presidential Primaries - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Democrat Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the presidential primaries following Joe Biden's victory in the South Carolina primary, CNBC reports.

Buttigieg's aid told CNBC on Saturday afternoon that the former mayor is flying to South Bend to make the announcement.

Buttigieg finished fourth in the South Carolina Primary and third in the Nevada caucuses.