Pete Hegseth: Fox TV Host Picked To Lead Pentagon
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Pete Hegseth, a Fox news host and National Guard veteran, is set to leave the tv studio for the helm of the world's most powerful military after his shock nomination by Donald Trump.
Hegseth is a decorated infantry officer who spent more than 18 years in the Guard and served in combat, deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan and reaching the rank of major.
But he does not have the senior leadership experience typical of nominees to lead the US military, which employs some 2.9 million people and has an annual budget in the hundreds of billions of Dollars.
What he does have is approval from Trump, who has long used right-wing Fox News as a key platform -- and source of information.
After joining Fox in 2014 as a contributor, the 44-year-old now co-hosts Fox and Friends Weekend and is a host for streaming service Fox Nation. He has also authored multiple books.
Trump hailed Hegseth as "tough, smart and a true believer in America First" in a social media post announcing the nomination.
"With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice -- Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down."
The president-elect also highlighted Hegseth's success as an author, saying his book "The War on Warriors" was a best-seller, and that it "reveals the leftwing betrayal of our Warriors, and how we must return our Military to meritocracy, lethality, accountability, and excellence."
Mark Cancian, a retired Marine colonel and senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Hegseth's selection was unexpected.
"As someone said, this wasn't on anyone's bingo card, so it's a very surprising pick," he said. "Clearly Trump wants someone who is loyal to him" and who "does not have an independent political base."
Cancian said Hegseth "has an excellent record as a junior military officer" but "lacks high-level national security experience and experience leading a large institution," and could face significant opposition in Congress as a result.
