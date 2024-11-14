Open Menu

Pete Hegseth: Fox TV Host Picked To Lead Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Pete Hegseth: Fox TV host picked to lead Pentagon

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Pete Hegseth, a Fox news host and National Guard veteran, is set to leave the tv studio for the helm of the world's most powerful military after his shock nomination by Donald Trump.

Hegseth is a decorated infantry officer who spent more than 18 years in the Guard and served in combat, deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan and reaching the rank of major.

But he does not have the senior leadership experience typical of nominees to lead the US military, which employs some 2.9 million people and has an annual budget in the hundreds of billions of Dollars.

What he does have is approval from Trump, who has long used right-wing Fox News as a key platform -- and source of information.

After joining Fox in 2014 as a contributor, the 44-year-old now co-hosts Fox and Friends Weekend and is a host for streaming service Fox Nation. He has also authored multiple books.

Trump hailed Hegseth as "tough, smart and a true believer in America First" in a social media post announcing the nomination.

"With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice -- Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down."

The president-elect also highlighted Hegseth's success as an author, saying his book "The War on Warriors" was a best-seller, and that it "reveals the leftwing betrayal of our Warriors, and how we must return our Military to meritocracy, lethality, accountability, and excellence."

Mark Cancian, a retired Marine colonel and senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Hegseth's selection was unexpected.

"As someone said, this wasn't on anyone's bingo card, so it's a very surprising pick," he said. "Clearly Trump wants someone who is loyal to him" and who "does not have an independent political base."

Cancian said Hegseth "has an excellent record as a junior military officer" but "lacks high-level national security experience and experience leading a large institution," and could face significant opposition in Congress as a result.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Budget Social Media Iraq Trump Lead Congress Post TV From Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

9 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

9 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

9 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

9 hours ago
 No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

10 hours ago
 US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in U ..

US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict

10 hours ago
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS p ..

Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP

10 hours ago
 Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parli ..

Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament

10 hours ago
 BISP strives to improve lives of deserving familie ..

BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid

10 hours ago
 Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on econom ..

Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy

10 hours ago
 Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump suppo ..

Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support

10 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump ..

Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

10 hours ago

More Stories From World