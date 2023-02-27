Petition Against Ukraine Church Persecution Draws 3,000 Signatures, Including US Lawmakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Over 3,000 individuals and entities, including Orthodox religious institutions across the world as well as US lawmakers, have signed a petition urging Western religious, education and other organizations to condemn the persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church by Ukrainian authorities.

"We signers of this petition call upon the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America, all Orthodox jurisdictions in the West, all official Orthodox Christian ministries and institutions of higher education, all human rights organizations, the Roman Catholic Church, all other Christian bodies of good will, and any other concerned organizations to immediately draft statements decrying the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and demanding its immediate cessation. We cannot be silent in the face of Christian persecution enabled by our own governments," the petition published at OrthodoxReflections.com reads.

The list of petitioners includes the Moscow Patriarchate, Constantinople Patriarchate, Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Patriarchate of Antioch, Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America, Orthodox Church in America, along with other Christian churches and jurisdictions in North America and other countries.

US Senators Rand Paul, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, as well as Representatives Thomas Massie and Daniel Webster also signed the petition, according to the list.

The petition, which has also been signed by many Ukrainians, notes that among many other violations of human rights, Orthodox Christians in Ukraine have been targeted with the forcible seizure or closure of parishes, unlawful arrests, physical abuse, abusive searches of holy sites, and desecrations of holy objects.

"Recently, local governments have banned the Ukrainian Church from even operating in their areas. President Zelensky of Ukraine has threatened to make this ban nationwide. The main churches of Kiev Caves Lavra have been removed from UOC jurisdiction, and schismatics have been allowed to use them for services," it added.

Since the Ukrainian government is "wholly dependent on Western financial and military support for its continued existence," Christians in the West bear a "substantial responsibility to speak for the Ukrainian victims of persecution," the petition said.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, the Ukrainian authorities have intensified their crackdown on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. In January this year, the Ukrainian government submitted a bill with the parliament to ban the activities of "Russia-affiliated" religious organizations in the country.