Petition by 9-Year Old Girl to Stop UK Plastic Waste Exports Gains Over 77,000 Signatures

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) An online petition launched by a nine-year-old girl seeking UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's support to stop UK plastic waste exports to poor countries has received more than 77,000 signatures in less than a week.

"I read about our country exporting all this plastic waste and had to do something about it! Please help me make a change," Lizzie A. wrote in the petition posted on the Change.org online platform, adding that she is learning about plastic pollution at school.

After noting that the European Union has banned plastic waste exports to developing countries since January 1, 2021, she reminded Johnson that following its departure from the bloc, the United Kingdom is no longer bound to follow that rule.

"I have looked up some more facts: Britain exports about two-thirds of its plastic waste.

In 2020 the UK shipped 7,133 metric tonnes of waste to countries including Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia. This isn't fair or right - and we must stop this practice now," she added in the petition.

She also suggests that instead of shipping its plastic waste to other countries, the UK should look into sustainable alternatives and working on its own recycling capabilities.

After leaving the European Union, the UK government said that rather than following suit the EU ban on plastic waste exports, it will undertake a process of consultation before making any decision.

The announcement prompted criticism from environmental activists and organizations like the Basel Action Network which on Tuesday warned that the Brexit "loophole" allows the UK to ignore the ban.