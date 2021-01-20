UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petition By 9-Year Old Girl To Stop UK Plastic Waste Exports Gains Over 77,000 Signatures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 04:36 PM

Petition by 9-Year Old Girl to Stop UK Plastic Waste Exports Gains Over 77,000 Signatures

An online petition launched by a nine-year-old girl seeking UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's support to stop UK plastic waste exports to poor countries has received more than 77,000 signatures in less than a week

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) An online petition launched by a nine-year-old girl seeking UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's support to stop UK plastic waste exports to poor countries has received more than 77,000 signatures in less than a week.

"I read about our country exporting all this plastic waste and had to do something about it! Please help me make a change," Lizzie A. wrote in the petition posted on the Change.org online platform, adding that she is learning about plastic pollution at school.

After noting that the European Union has banned plastic waste exports to developing countries since January 1, 2021, she reminded Johnson that following its departure from the bloc, the United Kingdom is no longer bound to follow that rule.

"I have looked up some more facts: Britain exports about two-thirds of its plastic waste.

In 2020 the UK shipped 7,133 metric tonnes of waste to countries including Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia. This isn't fair or right - and we must stop this practice now," she added in the petition.

She also suggests that instead of shipping its plastic waste to other countries, the UK should look into sustainable alternatives and working on its own recycling capabilities.

After leaving the European Union, the UK government said that rather than following suit the EU ban on plastic waste exports, it will undertake a process of consultation before making any decision.

The announcement prompted criticism from environmental activists and organizations like the Basel Action Network which on Tuesday warned that the Brexit "loophole" allows the UK to ignore the ban.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Poor European Union Basel Indonesia United Kingdom Malaysia Vietnam Brexit January 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Fog to reduce from tomorrow:Spokesman PMD

2 minutes ago

Public holiday declared on February 5

2 minutes ago

PESCO notifies power suspension schedule

2 minutes ago

MCCI seminar on investment opportunities in south ..

2 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens Al Fay Park

9 minutes ago

Macron rules out official apology for colonial abu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.