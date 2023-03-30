UrduPoint.com

Petition Calling For Placing US Nuclear Arms In Ukraine Registered On Zelenskyy's Website

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Petition Calling for Placing US Nuclear Arms in Ukraine Registered on Zelenskyy's Website

A petition calling for stationing US nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine has been registered on the website of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) A petition calling for stationing US nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine has been registered on the website of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office.

"To deploy US nuclear weapons on the Ukrainian territory or make Ukraine a country possessing own nuclear arms," the petition says.

The initiative was published on Thursday and has 92 days to collect 25,000 signatures necessary for the official review by Zelenskyy's office.

On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russian tactical nuclear weapons would be placed in Belarus, with the storage for weapons expected to be finished by July 1.

Putin stated that the move was in response to the activities of the US that had been stationing its nuclear arms in Europe for decades. The Russian president's message sparked significant concern among the US and European leaders. The UN Security Council said a special meeting will be held on March 31 to discuss Putin's announcement.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Nuclear Vladimir Putin Belarus March July

Recent Stories

Heritage Foundation Says Filing Complaint Against ..

Heritage Foundation Says Filing Complaint Against AOC for Alleged Lies During He ..

43 seconds ago
 International Court of Justice Declares Freezing o ..

International Court of Justice Declares Freezing of Part of Iran's Assets by US ..

45 seconds ago
 Bolsonaro Awaited by Dozens of Supporters at Brazi ..

Bolsonaro Awaited by Dozens of Supporters at Brazilian Airport

12 minutes ago
 2.1b people lack access to safe drinking water glo ..

2.1b people lack access to safe drinking water globally: Chairman PCRWR

12 minutes ago
 Covid vax boosts immunity even in blood cancer pat ..

Covid vax boosts immunity even in blood cancer patients: Study

12 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) says GB Police can' ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) says GB Police can't provide VIP security outside ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.