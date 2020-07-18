UrduPoint.com
Petition Calling On Ukrainian President To Resign Gets Enough Supporters

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:30 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) An online petition calling on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to step down if he breaks his campaign promise got enough signatures on Friday for an official response.

The petition was launched by well-known Ukrainian political consultant Viktor Ukolov on July 8 after Zelenskyy was found to have hidden wealth in violation of a corruption law.

"We, the undersigned, demand that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy deliver on his campaign vow and tender his resignation... after breaking the law," the motion read.

The petition had 26,257 signatures at the time of writing, only nine days after it was posted on the president's website.

Zelenskyy's office said he had admitted to the national anti-corruption watchdog about his failure to declare sales and purchases of thousands of Dollars worth of domestic government loan bonds made last year.

