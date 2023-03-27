MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) A petition calling for temporary ban of TikTok in Ukraine over the app's alleged use as a platform for propaganda has been registered on the website of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office.

"Since a lot of propaganda is made through videos from TikTok now, I propose to close it completely, at least while the war is going on in Ukraine," the author of the petition said.

The initiative was published on March 24 and has garnered over 3,000 votes out of 25,000 necessary for the official review.

The collection of signatures will last 90 days.

Over the last moths, TikTok access from government devices was prohibited in more than half of US states, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and the European Union due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government. In addition, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has approved a bill that could allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if they are believed to be a threat to national security.