Petition to Cut Number of Ukrainian Lawmakers to 100 Gets Required 25,000 Signatures

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) As many as 25,000 Ukrainians have supported a petition published on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's website that calls for reducing the number of members of parliament from 450 to 100, which means that the country's leader is now obligated to consider it.

"To save funds and reduce the burden on Ukrainians, which 450 lawmakers represent, we ask to cut the number of lawmakers to 100," the petition said.

The petition was registered on May 22 and has now gained the required 25,000 signatures to be considered by the president.

Under the constitution, the Ukrainian parliament is composed of 450 members. However, during the snap parliamentary elections on July 21, not all the seats will be up for grabs due to the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. The legislature, dissolved by Zelenskyy, for example, consisted of 423 candidates since the elections were not held in a number of single member Constituencies in conflict-hit Donbas in 2014.