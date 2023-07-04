Open Menu

Petition To Nationalize Poroshenko's Enterprises Appears On Zelenskyy's Website

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 08:31 PM

A petition to nationalize all enterprises belonging to former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko was posted on the website of the Ukrainian presidential administration on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) A petition to nationalize all enterprises belonging to former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko was posted on the website of the Ukrainian presidential administration on Tuesday.

"In connection with anti-state activities, nationalize all Poroshenko's enterprises," the petition reads.

The petition received 2,268 votes out of the 25,000 needed to be considered.

Poroshenko's holdings include Roshen, one of the world's largest confectionery manufacturers.

Ukraine opened 20 criminal cases against Poroshenko after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to power in mid-2019.

Poroshenko himself claimed that 130 criminal cases had been opened against him, but about 40 of them had already been closed. In January 2022, a Kiev court released Poroshenko on personal recognizance in the treason case, ordering him to surrender his passport and not to leave Kiev and the region without permission from an investigator. Later that year, Ukrainian media reported that Poroshenko had been spotted in London and Poland. In June 2022, he reportedly returned to Ukraine.

