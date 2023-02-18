Petition Urging Scholz to Stop Arms Supplies to Ukraine Collects Over 500,000 Signatures

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) More than 506,000 people have signed a petition calling on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to stop boosting weapons supplies to Kiev, and to initiate Ukraine peace talks instead, according to the change.org website.

The petition titled "Manifest for Peace" was launched on the change.org petition website on February 10, by Sahra Wagenknecht, a German lawmaker from The Left Party, and prominent German feminist journalist Alice Schwarzer.

As of late Friday night, the petition had been signed by 506,157 people, including prominent German politicians, writers, and journalists.

Wagenknecht has also urged Germans to take part in a rally in support of the petition in the center of Berlin on February 25.

On Friday, Scholz said at the Munich Security Conference that there was no unity within Germany on the issues of arms supply to Kiev and sanctions against Russia, despite the general support for the government.