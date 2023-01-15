Petr Pavel, Andrej Babis to Compete for Czech Presidency in Runoff - CZSO

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) Retired Czech army general and former chair of the NATO Military Committee Petr Pavel and ex-Prime Minister Andrej Babis have made it to the second round of the Czech Republic's presidential election, the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) said after 100% of the votes were counted in the first round.

"With 100% of the votes processed from the first round of the presidential election in the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, who received 35.4% of the votes, with 1,975,056 people having voted for him, and Andrej Babis, who received 34.99%, or 1,952,213 votes, made it to the second round of election," CZSO said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, the runoff will be held from January 27-28.

The remaining six candidates managed to get between 0.6% and13.9% of the votes, and were thus unable to overtake Babis and Pavel in the first round.