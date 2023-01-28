UrduPoint.com

Petr Pavel Wins Czech Presidential Race, Says Seeking To Unite Society

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 10:32 PM

Petr Pavel Wins Czech Presidential Race, Says Seeking to Unite Society

Petr Pavel, a 61-year-old retired Czech army general and former chair of the NATO Military Committee, scored a landslide victory in the Czech Republic's presidential election on Saturday, pledging to bring unity to the country

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Petr Pavel, a 61-year-old retired Czech army general and former chair of the NATO Military Committee, scored a landslide victory in the Czech Republic's presidential election on Saturday, pledging to bring unity to the country.

"I understand that many people are now upset that their favorite (former Prime Minister Andrej Babis) lost the election. But I do not see any winners or losers of the election right now. The winning values are truth, decency, respect and tranquility. I would like to do my best to unite the Czech society, and I hope that all citizens will help me to do so," Pavel said in his first speech as president-elect.

Later in the day, Babis congratulated Pavel on his victory in the Czech presidential election, admitting own defeat.

"I would like to wish Pavel to be president of all Czech citizens and to fight for the interests of the Czech Republic," Babis said on the air of Czech tv.

With about 99.99% of the vote counted, Pavel was ahead by 58.28% to 41.72%, leaving Babis with an insurmountable deficit. Voter turnout in the runoff of the election reached a record high of just over 70%.

The inauguration of the new president will take place at Prague Castle on March 9.

Related Topics

Election NATO Prime Minister Army Vote Prague Czech Republic March TV All Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

US Treasury Secretary Yellen Says Country May Face ..

US Treasury Secretary Yellen Says Country May Face 'Devastating' Default, Recess ..

2 minutes ago
 SHCBA extended clearance date

SHCBA extended clearance date

2 minutes ago
 DC visits Shaikh Zayed Women Hospital Larkana

DC visits Shaikh Zayed Women Hospital Larkana

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia Warns Israelis, Palestinians Against ..

Saudi Arabia Warns Israelis, Palestinians Against Further Escalation - Foreign M ..

6 minutes ago
 Lady wardens performing duties to ensure smooth tr ..

Lady wardens performing duties to ensure smooth traffic flow: CTO

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh direct ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh directs for neat, clean environment ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.