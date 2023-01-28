Petr Pavel Wins Czech Presidential Race, Says Seeking to Unite Society

Petr Pavel, a 61-year-old retired Czech army general and former chair of the NATO Military Committee, scored a landslide victory in the Czech Republic's presidential election on Saturday, pledging to bring unity to the country

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Petr Pavel, a 61-year-old retired Czech army general and former chair of the NATO Military Committee, scored a landslide victory in the Czech Republic's presidential election on Saturday, pledging to bring unity to the country.

"I understand that many people are now upset that their favorite (former Prime Minister Andrej Babis) lost the election. But I do not see any winners or losers of the election right now. The winning values are truth, decency, respect and tranquility. I would like to do my best to unite the Czech society, and I hope that all citizens will help me to do so," Pavel said in his first speech as president-elect.

Later in the day, Babis congratulated Pavel on his victory in the Czech presidential election, admitting own defeat.

"I would like to wish Pavel to be president of all Czech citizens and to fight for the interests of the Czech Republic," Babis said on the air of Czech tv.

With about 99.99% of the vote counted, Pavel was ahead by 58.28% to 41.72%, leaving Babis with an insurmountable deficit. Voter turnout in the runoff of the election reached a record high of just over 70%.

The inauguration of the new president will take place at Prague Castle on March 9.