PETREL S Ship Carrying 18,000 Tonnes Of Ukraine's Oilcake Arrives In Netherlands - Tracker

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) PETREL S dry cargo ship loaded with 18,500 tonnes of Ukrainian oilcake arrived in the Netherlands on Thursday night under the Black Sea grain deal, according to data from MarineTraffic, a vessel tracking website.

According to the website, the vessel docked in the port of Amsterdam at 8.07 p.m. UTC (20:07 GMT).

The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said on August 17 that three vessels, including PETREL S, loaded with foodstuff had left Ukrainian ports under the grain deal.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizers from Black Sea ports.

Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

On August 31, the JCC said that more than 1.5 million tonnes of grain and other food products had already left Ukraine.

