Petrobras to Expand Use of AI Technologies in Energy Production - CEO

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Brazil's energy giant Petrobras is working to expand the use of AI technologies in its operations following the example of many other oil and gas companies, CEO Jean Paul Prates told Sputnik.

"Being a company with offshore, very, ultra deep water-driven business, we need to have robotics and also an artificial intelligence, we are already getting a lot of controlling and planning being done through that. This is something we need to enforce much more. We recognize that we are pretty much 10 years behind schedule regarding our peer companies, we've lost at least, for sure, seven years doing nothing and we need to run after that.

And we will need also to incorporate the new elements of technology into those activities too," Prates told Sputnik on the sidelines of the OPEC International Seminar in Vienna.

The oil and gas industry has been actively using artificial intelligence in its operations, from geological assessment and drilling to logistics optimization and asset tracking. Among the leading users of this technology are Shell, BP and ExxonMobil, according to UK-based analytics company GlobalData.