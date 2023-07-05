Open Menu

Petrobras To Expand Use Of AI Technologies In Energy Production - CEO

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Petrobras to Expand Use of AI Technologies in Energy Production - CEO

Brazil's energy giant Petrobras is working to expand the use of AI technologies in its operations following the example of many other oil and gas companies, CEO Jean Paul Prates told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Brazil's energy giant Petrobras is working to expand the use of AI technologies in its operations following the example of many other oil and gas companies, CEO Jean Paul Prates told Sputnik.

"Being a company with offshore, very, ultra deep water-driven business, we need to have robotics and also an artificial intelligence, we are already getting a lot of controlling and planning being done through that. This is something we need to enforce much more. We recognize that we are pretty much 10 years behind schedule regarding our peer companies, we've lost at least, for sure, seven years doing nothing and we need to run after that.

And we will need also to incorporate the new elements of technology into those activities too," Prates told Sputnik on the sidelines of the OPEC International Seminar in Vienna.

The oil and gas industry has been actively using artificial intelligence in its operations, from geological assessment and drilling to logistics optimization and asset tracking. Among the leading users of this technology are Shell, BP and ExxonMobil, according to UK-based analytics company GlobalData.

Related Topics

Technology Business Company Oil Vienna Brazil Gas From Industry

Recent Stories

MQM-P presents evidence of voter list flaws to Ele ..

MQM-P presents evidence of voter list flaws to Election Commission

26 minutes ago
 Voluntary oil output cuts ensure market stability: ..

Voluntary oil output cuts ensure market stability: Suhail Al Mazrouei

32 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, son move pleas for acquittal in money ..

PM Shehbaz, son move pleas for acquittal in money laundering case

34 minutes ago
 PMML announces to support govt on observing Quran' ..

PMML announces to support govt on observing Quran's Sanctification Day

33 minutes ago
 HEC, China Window arranges seminar to mark ten yea ..

HEC, China Window arranges seminar to mark ten years of CPEC, BRI

35 minutes ago
 Denmark's Financial Regulator Orders Saxo Bank to ..

Denmark's Financial Regulator Orders Saxo Bank to Dispose of Cryptoassets - Repo ..

38 minutes ago
4500 liter spurious milk, 130 kg powder, 90 liter ..

4500 liter spurious milk, 130 kg powder, 90 liter oil discarded, 2 arrested

36 minutes ago
 Rs 4bln estimated for 2260 cameras under safe city ..

Rs 4bln estimated for 2260 cameras under safe city project in Faisalabad

36 minutes ago
 German cabinet approves belt-tightening draft budg ..

German cabinet approves belt-tightening draft budget

36 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA reviews dengue prevention arrangement ..

Chairman CDA reviews dengue prevention arrangements in ICT

36 minutes ago
 Brazil's Petrobras Moving Toward Trading in Nation ..

Brazil's Petrobras Moving Toward Trading in National Currencies - CEO

38 minutes ago
 8 killed, 1161 injured in 1122 RTCs in Punjab

8 killed, 1161 injured in 1122 RTCs in Punjab

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World