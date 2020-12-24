Petrol tanker blast in Nigeria kills 6

At least six people were killed when a petrol tanker exploded in western Nigeria, local media reported Wednesday

ABUJA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :At least six people were killed when a petrol tanker exploded in western Nigeria, local media reported Wednesday.

The blast occurred for an unknown reason during the unloading of petrol from the tanker at a fuel station on the Gaika-Jebba highway in Kwara State, reports said.

Many injuries were also reported, while 30 homes were burnt to the ground.

Authorities fear a rise in the death toll.

Hakeem Adekunle, the spokesperson for the state's fire service, confirmed the incident but did not provide information on casualties.

He said teams were rushed to the scene and the inferno caused by the blast is under control.