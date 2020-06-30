UrduPoint.com
Petroleum Concentration In Russia's Ambarnaya River Nearly Doubles After Norilsk Spill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The maximum permissible concentration of oil products at the mouth of the Ambarnaya River in northern Russia is almost double the norm after a massive diesel leak in Norilsk, a spokesperson for local emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The maximum permissible concentration of oil products at the mouth of Ambarnaya River surpasses the norm less than two times," the spokesperson said.

According to the emergency services, over the past day only, experts took four water samples.

Last month, 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant and seeped into the nearby Ambarnaya River. The city declared a state of emergency and spent millions of Dollars to clean the spill. A criminal probe was opened into the matter.

