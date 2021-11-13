Petroleum Supplies Sufficient to Significantly Reduce Amount Purchased From Iran-Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) There is a sufficient supply of petroleum from other countries than Iran to significantly reduce the amount of the product purchased from the country, US President Joe Biden said.

"(T)here is a sufficient supply of petroleum and petroleum products from countries other than Iran to permit a significant reduction in the volume of petroleum and petroleum products purchased from Iran by or through foreign financial institutions," Biden said in a memorandum on Friday.