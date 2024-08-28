PetroSaudi Execs Get Swiss Jail Terms Over $1.8 Bn 1MDB Fraud
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 07:36 PM
A top Swiss court sentenced two PetroSaudi executives to jail terms on Wednesday after finding them guilty over the embezzlement of $1.8 billion from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB
Bellinzona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A top Swiss court sentenced two PetroSaudi executives to jail terms on Wednesday after finding them guilty over the embezzlement of $1.8 billion from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.
Tarek Obaid, the Swiss-Saudi chief executive of the oil exploration and production company, was sentenced to seven years in prison by the Federal Criminal Court, Switzerland's Keystone-ATS news agency reported.
Patrick Mahony, a Swiss-British director at PetroSaudi, was given a six-year sentence, the agency said.
Prosecutor Alice de Chambrier had sought a 10-year sentence for Obaid and a nine-year term for his right-hand man.
Obaid, 48, and Mahony, 47, were seen arriving separately at the court in the southern city of Bellinzona ahead of the verdict hearing.
The trial was heard by three judges at the court in April.
Obaid and Mahony were accused of involvement in a vast embezzlement orchestrated by Jho Low, an advisor to former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.
Noting the sums involved compared to Malaysia's GDP, Chambrier called it the "scam of the century" and branded the defendants as "calculative, manipulative and obscenely greedy", Keystone-ATS reported during the trial.
The defence pleaded for acquittal, arguing that no fraud had taken place.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From World
-
Thousands told to evacuate as 'extremely strong' typhoon nears Japan2 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results2 hours ago
-
Djokovic tackles Djere, Gauff set to shine under US Open lights2 hours ago
-
Astronaut carrying flag at Paralympics sends 'powerful message'2 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 3 results2 hours ago
-
Paris Paralympics open in blaze of colour2 hours ago
-
Paris Paralympics open in City of Light3 hours ago
-
Zelensky says situation near key hub Pokrovsk 'extremely difficult'3 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 3 results - 1st update3 hours ago
-
Juve confirm Koopmeiners' big-money move from Atalanta3 hours ago
-
Djokovic tackles Djere, Gauff set to shine under US Open lights4 hours ago
-
Yemen floods leave 12 dead, 21 missing: Huthi media9 hours ago