Open Menu

PetroSaudi Execs Get Swiss Jail Terms Over $1.8 Bn 1MDB Fraud

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 07:36 PM

PetroSaudi execs get Swiss jail terms over $1.8 bn 1MDB fraud

A top Swiss court sentenced two PetroSaudi executives to jail terms on Wednesday after finding them guilty over the embezzlement of $1.8 billion from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB

Bellinzona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A top Swiss court sentenced two PetroSaudi executives to jail terms on Wednesday after finding them guilty over the embezzlement of $1.8 billion from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

Tarek Obaid, the Swiss-Saudi chief executive of the oil exploration and production company, was sentenced to seven years in prison by the Federal Criminal Court, Switzerland's Keystone-ATS news agency reported.

Patrick Mahony, a Swiss-British director at PetroSaudi, was given a six-year sentence, the agency said.

Prosecutor Alice de Chambrier had sought a 10-year sentence for Obaid and a nine-year term for his right-hand man.

Obaid, 48, and Mahony, 47, were seen arriving separately at the court in the southern city of Bellinzona ahead of the verdict hearing.

The trial was heard by three judges at the court in April.

Obaid and Mahony were accused of involvement in a vast embezzlement orchestrated by Jho Low, an advisor to former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

Noting the sums involved compared to Malaysia's GDP, Chambrier called it the "scam of the century" and branded the defendants as "calculative, manipulative and obscenely greedy", Keystone-ATS reported during the trial.

The defence pleaded for acquittal, arguing that no fraud had taken place.

Related Topics

Hearing Century Prime Minister Jail Company Oil Man Bellinzona Alice Switzerland Malaysia April Criminals From Top Billion Court

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

4 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

4 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

4 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

4 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

4 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

4 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

4 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

4 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

5 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

5 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

5 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

5 hours ago

More Stories From World