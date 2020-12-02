Peugeot-Citroen to offer electric versions of all vans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French automaker PSA said Tuesday it would offer all-electric versions of all its van models by the end of 2021 as it moves towards offering electric versions for its entire line-up by 2025

"Following the 2020 launch of electric versions of their medium van models (D-Van) and large van (E-Van), the four PSA brands, Peugeot, Citro�n, Opel and Vauxhall will complete their line-ups in 2021 with all-electric versions of their compact van (B-Van) and associated passenger cars.

That means Peugeot's Partner, Citroen's Berlingo and the Opel/Vauxhall Combo will get electric versions.

PSA has considerable progress to go to meet its 2025 target as its brands offer only 2 all-electric passenger car models each at the moment.