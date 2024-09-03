Pezeshkian Arrives In Mashhad In 1st Trip As Iranian President
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Mashhad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Mashhad in the northeastern province of Razavi Khorasan to start his first trip as president from this holy city.
Upon arrival, President Pezeshkian was welcomed by the governor of the province and the local officials, IRNA reported on Tuesday.
