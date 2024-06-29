Pezeshkian, Iran's Sole Reformist Candidate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's sole reformist candidate, has risen from relative obscurity to leading the votes in the first round of the Islamic republic's presidential elections, stunning supporters and rivals alike.
Pezeshkian, 69, won the largest number of votes in a first round on Friday that saw him face off against three figures from the conservative camp, all vying to replace late president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash last month.
He garnered more than 10,400,000 votes, while ultraconservative former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili came in second place with more than 9,400,000 votes.
The two will compete against each other in a runoff vote next Friday.
In the lead-up to the elections, Iran's main reformist coalition threw its weight behind Pezeshkian, with former presidents Mohammad Khatami and the moderate Hassan Rouhani declaring support for his bid.
Pezeshkian's push for Iran's presidency comes amid heightened regional tensions over the Gaza war, a dispute with the West over Iran's nuclear programme and domestic discontent over the state of Iran's sanctions-hit economy.
