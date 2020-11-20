UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer Already Produced 20Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Expects 50Mln By Year's End - CEO

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

Pfizer Already Produced 20Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine, Expects 50Mln by Year's End - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has already produced 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine and expects to have 50 million ready to be shipped by the end of year, according to CEO Albert Bourla.

Speaking to Sky news on Thursday, Bourla said that production of the vaccine had been ongoing from when efficacy trials placed its effectiveness at over 90 percent.

"Already we are making it, I have to tell you, we have already produced more than 20 million doses and we continue, as we speak, to produce more and more. This is why we said that by the end of the year... we expect to have 50 million doses," Bourla said, adding that Pfizer expects to produce around 1.3 billion doses over the next year.

He went on to state that the company was already applying with all health authorities around the world for authorization to distribute the vaccine and "to start shipping within a couple of hours after we receive the green light.

"

In response to how Pfizer will ensure that the vaccine does not end up being hoarded by wealthy nations that can pay for it, Bourla said that Pfizer was developing a pricing tier system by which poorer nations can acquire the vaccine from Pfizer on a not-for-profit basis.

Earlier in the month, Pfizer announced that the vaccine against COVID-19 it had developed in tandem with German laboratory BioNTech had an effectiveness rate of more than 90 percent. That figure was later bumped up to 95 percent in the final trial analysis. The vaccine requires storage temperatures of about 120 degrees Fahrenheit below zero, which poses a serious challenge to distribution, especially among less-developed nations without the cold chain infrastructure.

Related Topics

World German Company All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Germany marks 75th anniversary of Nuremberg trials ..

2 minutes ago

People joining PTI owing to its performance: Chair ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 awareness workshop held

2 minutes ago

Govt to engage stakeholders on proposed PTA with A ..

2 minutes ago

'Emotional distress': S. Korea court orders compen ..

2 minutes ago

Teacher held over thrashing student

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.