Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:50 PM

Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines May Stimulate Long-term Immunity from COVID-19 - Report

Messenger RNA (mRNA) coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna will likely stimulate long-term immunity from COVID-19, The New York Times reported on Monday citing a piece published in the leading scientific journal Nature

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Messenger RNA (mRNA) coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna will likely stimulate long-term immunity from COVID-19, The New York Times reported on Monday citing a piece published in the leading scientific journal Nature.

The findings from a group of researchers, predominantly from the Washington University in St.

Louis, suggest that most individuals vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna shots may not need booster shots - so long as the virus doesn't mutate much beyond its current state.

"It's a good sign for how durable our immunity is from this vaccine," Dr. Ali Ellebedy, a lead researcher on the project and an immunologist at Washington University in St. Louis, told NYT.

Those who were immunized with the mRNA shots following a bout of COVID-19 may develop lifetime immunity to the deadly disease, including long-lasting protection against future mutations, the study suggested.

