Sat 08th May 2021

Pfizer Applies for Permit to Administer COVID Vaccine to Teens Aged 12-15 - Swiss Watchdog

US drugmaker Pfizer has applied to Switzerland's medicines regulator for the extension of the use of its coronavirus vaccine to teens of 12-15 years, the watchdog said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) US drugmaker Pfizer has applied to Switzerland's medicines regulator for the extension of the use of its coronavirus vaccine to teens of 12-15 years, the watchdog said on Friday.

The vaccine trademarked "Comirnaty" is currently allowed for people aged 16 and over.

"Swissmedic will review the application in the rolling procedure. Pfizer can submit the latest data continuously without having to wait for the conclusive results from the clinical studies," the regulator said in a statement.

It specified that the company has submitted the same application to the European Medicines Agency and the US food and Drug Administration.

Besides the Pfizer vaccine, Switzerland also uses vaccines developed by Moderna and Johnson&Johnson in the national immunization campaign, while the AstraZeneca drug remains under review together with the Curevac.

To date, the country has fully vaccinated 1,007,496 people, according to the Federal Office of Public Health.

