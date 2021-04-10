Pfizer-BioNTech Apply For US Authorization to Use Its Vaccine in Adolescents - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Pfizer and BioNTech said in a statement that they have applied to expand emergency use authorization of their vaccine for usage in adolescents between 12 and 15 years old.

"Pfizer Inc.

and BioNTech SE today requested amendments to the US Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine (BNT162b2) to expand the use in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age," the statement said on Friday.

The EUA requests are based on the recent results of the concluded Phase 3 trial in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age with or without prior evidence of the novel coronavirus that demonstrated 100 percent efficacy and strong antibody response after vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

In the coming days, the companies plan to request similar authorization by the regulatory authorities in other countries worldwide, the statement added.