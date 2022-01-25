Pfizer, BioNTech Begin Clinical Study for Omicron-Specific COVID-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Tuesday that they have embarked on a clinical study for their Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine in adults 18 to 55 years of age.

today announced the initiation of a clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of an Omicron-based vaccine candidate in healthy adults 18 through 55 years of age. The study will have three cohorts examining different regimens of the current Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or an Omicron-based vaccine," the statement said.