Pfizer-BioNTech Confirms 100% Efficacy of Its Vaccine in 12-15-Year-Olds

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) A late-stage trial of a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in adolescents from 12 to 15 years old has confirmed 100% efficacy against COVID-19, the company said on Monday.

In March this year, the company unveiled the same data, calling the results "astounding and very exciting."

"Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq:BNTX) today announced topline results from a longer-term analysis of the safety and efficacy of their COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 12 through 15 years of age. The updated findings from the companies' pivotal Phase 3 trial show that a two-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (30-�g per dose) was 100% effective against COVID-19, measured seven days through over four months after the second dose," the statement said.

The announcement comes several days after the US food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster shot for all adults.

In September, the FDA authorized Pfizer booster doses for those already vaccinated against the coronavirus but at high risk of infection, including those over 65 years old and those who are more likely to get exposed to the disease, including health care, emergency and transportation workers.