UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pfizer, BioNTech Launch Trial To Test COVID-19 Vaccine In Pregnant Women - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 01:00 AM

Pfizer, BioNTech Launch Trial to Test COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnant Women - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Pfizer and BioNTech launched a new clinical trial in nine countries including the United States, Canada, South Africa, the United Kingdom (UK) and Brazil to test their COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

"Phase 2/3 trial will enroll approximately 4,000 healthy pregnant women in the US, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mozambique, South Africa, UK, and Spain," the release said. "Women enrolled in the trial will be unblinded shortly after giving birth to allow those women who originally received placebo to be vaccinated while staying in the study."

The study will further evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2) in preventing COVID-19 in healthy pregnant women 18 years of age and older, the release said.

"Pregnant women have an increased risk of complications and developing severe COVID-19, which is why it is critical that we develop a vaccine that is safe and effective for this population," Pfizer Senior Vice President of Vaccine Clinical Research and Development William Gruber said in the release.

The Phase 2/3 trial is designed as a randomized, placebo-controlled, observer-blind study in approximately 4,000 healthy pregnant women 18 years of age or older vaccinated during 24 to 34 weeks of gestation, BioNTech said.

Related Topics

Canada Argentina Spain Brazil United Kingdom South Africa Chile United States Mozambique Women

Recent Stories

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

31 minutes ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

31 minutes ago

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi seeks final OK to lea ..

31 minutes ago

Nominations of 35 candidates for 11 Senate seats f ..

31 minutes ago

US House Panel to Probe Texas Energy Infrastructur ..

20 minutes ago

Drinking six or more cups of coffee per day may up ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.