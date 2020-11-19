UrduPoint.com
Pfizer, BioNTech Offer Brazil COVID-19 Vaccination Plan For H1 2021

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:30 AM

Pfizer, BioNTech Offer Brazil COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for H1 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German laboratory BioNTech have proposed a plan for the Brazilian government on vaccination against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the first half of 2021, the companies said in a statement.

"Pfizer made a proposal to the Brazilian government...

that would permit the vaccination of millions of Brazilians in the first half, subject to regulatory approval," the statement said.

The Brazilian authorities have already agreed to purchase vaccines from the UK's AstraZeneca, China's Sinovac, as well as from Russia.

The final analysis of the data from clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech showed its effectiveness at 95 percent.

Phase 3 of clinical trials has been completed.

