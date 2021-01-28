Pfizer-BioNTech say their Covid vaccine works against UK, SAfrica variants

Pfizer and BioNTech, makers of a Covid-19 vaccine, said on Thursday that their product is effective against coronavirus variants that have emerged in Britain and South Africa

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Pfizer and BioNTech, makers of a Covid-19 vaccine, said on Thursday that their product is effective against coronavirus variants that have emerged in Britain and South Africa.

In a statement, the two companies said the "small differences" detected in tests comparing the original virus and the recent versions "are unlikely to lead to a significant reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine".