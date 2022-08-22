UrduPoint.com

Pfizer, BioNTech Seek EUA For Vaccine Targeting Omicron BA.4, BA.5 Subvariants

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Pfizer, BioNTech Seek EUA for Vaccine Targeting Omicron BA.4, BA.5 Subvariants

BioNTech and Pfizer have submitted paperwork requesting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to produce a vaccine for children 12 years of age and older against the coronavirus Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, the pharmaceutical companies said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) BioNTech and Pfizer have submitted paperwork requesting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to produce a vaccine for children 12 years of age and older against the coronavirus Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, the pharmaceutical companies said in a press release on Monday.

"Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE today announced they have completed a submission to the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of a booster dose of an Omicron BA.4/BA.

5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 12 years of age and older," the release said. "Pending authorization, the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine will be available to ship immediately."

Pfizer and BioNTech officials said obtaining an FDA approval will allow them to scale up production of the vaccine and begin immediate delivery of the so-called vaccine "boosters" for the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

The two subvariants are the most dominant strain of COVID-19 at present, according to reports.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arts Council grieved over Nayyara Noor's demise

Arts Council grieved over Nayyara Noor's demise

26 seconds ago
 Young Adults in US Using Marijuana, Hallucinogens ..

Young Adults in US Using Marijuana, Hallucinogens at Historic Levels - Universit ..

27 seconds ago
 Russian Orbital Station Can Be Eternal, It Must Ha ..

Russian Orbital Station Can Be Eternal, It Must Have International Participation ..

29 seconds ago
 Over 8.9m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.9m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

31 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves decision on PTI's pl ..

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on PTI's plea against elections in nine c ..

4 minutes ago
 Dr Aisha Ghaus vows for structural reforms in coun ..

Dr Aisha Ghaus vows for structural reforms in country's economy

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.