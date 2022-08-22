Pfizer, BioNTech Seek EUA for Vaccine Targeting Omicron BA.4, BA.5 Subvariants

BioNTech and Pfizer have submitted paperwork requesting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to produce a vaccine for children 12 years of age and older against the coronavirus Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, the pharmaceutical companies said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) BioNTech and Pfizer have submitted paperwork requesting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to produce a vaccine for children 12 years of age and older against the coronavirus Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, the pharmaceutical companies said in a press release on Monday.

"Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE today announced they have completed a submission to the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of a booster dose of an Omicron BA.4/BA.

5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 12 years of age and older," the release said. "Pending authorization, the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine will be available to ship immediately."

Pfizer and BioNTech officials said obtaining an FDA approval will allow them to scale up production of the vaccine and begin immediate delivery of the so-called vaccine "boosters" for the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

The two subvariants are the most dominant strain of COVID-19 at present, according to reports.