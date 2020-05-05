Pfizer, BioNTech Start US Trials of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine - Statement

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech began dosing the first US participants of their global program aimed at developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, the two said in press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech began dosing the first US participants of their global program aimed at developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, the two said in press release on Tuesday.

"Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced today that the first participants have been dosed in the US in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the BNT162 vaccine program to prevent COVID-19," the release said,

The trial is part of a global development program, and the first dosing was completed in Germany last week, it added.

The initial phase of the development program includes participation of 18-55 year-old volunteers and will test four vaccine candidates, each representing different combination of mRNA (messenger Ribonucleic acid) and target antigen.

"We are optimistic that advancing multiple vaccine candidates into human trials will allow us to identify the safest, most effective vaccination options against COVID-19," CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech, Ugur Sahin said.

Pfizer's Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla noted that the program started less than four months ago. He expressed commitment to develop safe and efficacious vaccine as soon as possible.

As of Tuesday, more than 3.6 million people have tested positive COVID-19, and more than 252,000 people have died globally, according the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker.