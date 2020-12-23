Pfizer, BioNTech to Deliver Extra 100Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Wednesday that they would deliver extra 100 millions doses of their vaccine against COVID-19 to the United States

"Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE today announced a second agreement with the U.S.

government to supply an additional 100 million doses of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine from production facilities in the U.S. This agreement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the U.S. to 200 million. The companies expect to deliver the full 200 million doses to Operation Warp Speed by July 31, 2021," the statement, released on BioNTech website, read.

According to the statement, the US government will pay $1.95 billion for the extra 100 million doses.