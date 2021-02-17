UrduPoint.com
Pfizer, BioNTech To Deliver Extra 200Mln Doses Of Their Coronavirus Vaccine To EU In 2021

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:07 PM

Pfizer, BioNTech to Deliver Extra 200Mln Doses of Their Coronavirus Vaccine to EU in 2021

Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies will deliver extra 200 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine to the European Union in 2021, according to their press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies will deliver extra 200 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine to the European Union in 2021, according to their press release.

"Pfizer Inc.

and BioNech SE today announced an agreement with the European Commission (EC) to supply an additional 200 million doses of COMIRNATY, the companies' COVID-19 Vaccine, to the 27 European Union member states. The EC has the option to request supply of an additional 100 million doses," the press release, published on Pfizer website, read.

This agreement is signed in addition to the 300 million vaccine doses already committed under the supply deal inked in 2020.

"The additional 200 million doses are expected to be delivered in 2021, with an estimated 75 million to be supplied in the second quarter," the companies specified.

